INDIANAPOLIS – A January fire at an east side apartment has claimed another victim.

According to the Indianapolis Fire Department, a 3-year-old girl has died more than two weeks after being hospitalized.

Two other people, including 31-year-old Raymond Diggs and a 1-year-old child, also died in the Jan. 9 fire in the 2800 block of Elwin Drive at Briergate Apartments.

Crews were called to the location around 10:20 p.m. and encountered smoke in a hallway when they entered. Firefighters extinguished the flames and found Diggs and his 1-year-old daughter next to a burned-out couch. Three other children were also rescued from the home, including the 3-year-old, a 12-year-old and a 14-year-old.

The children’s mother wasn’t home at the time of the fire and met investigators at the hospital. Diggs died on Jan. 11; the 1-year-old died a day later, on Jan. 12.

IFD said the 12-year-old remains under care at Riley Hospital for Children at IU Health. The 14-year-old has been released and is continuing his recovery.

The cause remains under investigation.