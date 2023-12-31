INDIANAPOLIS — An 11-year-old girl who was abducted in Wells County, Indiana, was found in Wisconsin at a Kwik Trip convenience store and gas station.

According to the Iowa County Sheriff’s Office, the Iowa County Communications Center was notified that a vehicle at the gas station in Barneveld was the same car involved in the Indiana Silver Alert for the abduction of an 11-year-old girl.

The vehicle was found traveling south on US Highway 151 upon leaving the convenience store. Both the Dodgeville Police Department and the ICSO initiated a stop.

The child was safely removed from the vehicle by police. Three adults were arrested:

Zachary Delozier, 27, from Edgemont. South Dakota

Sara Gaudino, 23, of Rapid City, South Dakota

Isaiah Schryvers, 24, of Rapid City, South Dakota

All three individuals had warrants for the kidnapping of a minor out of Wells County.

“As Iowa County Sheriff, I can’t thank everyone enough,” said Sheriff Michael W. Peterson. “Being out there with this great group of professionals, watching all these agencies come together, taking these three adults into custody quickly, and removing this 11-year-old female from this situation so she can return to her family is an amazing feeling. Thank you for making a difference in our communities.”

This case is currently under investigation. Information will be updated as it becomes available.