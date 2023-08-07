HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a fatal incident at Toyota Boshoku on Monday morning.

According to the sheriff’s office, medics from the Gibson County Ambulance Service and firefighters from the Princeton Fire territory arrived at the scene around 9:15 a.m. to render aid to a worker inside. The Gibson County Coroner identified the deceased as 49-year-old Thierno Balde of Evansville.

Toyota Boshoku has announced the”gold shift” will be canceled for all departments on Monday.

An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday. Eyewitness News will update this story as new information becomes available.

This is a developing story.