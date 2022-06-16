INDIANAPOLIS – Maybe it’s an old TV or a computer that no longer works.

Maybe it’s an old tablet or a phone that’s seen better days.

No matter the case, you can get rid of some unwanted or obsolete electronic devices during an upcoming event.

The Indianapolis Department of Environmental Management (IDEM) and Technology Recyclers are collecting unwanted electronics and electronic waste (e-waste) in downtown Indianapolis on Saturday, June 25. The event runs from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Indiana Government Center on Robert D. Orr Plaza.

Items can be dropped off by car or in person. Accepted items include TVs, cables and wiring, cell phones, computer towers, monitors, printers and more.

There is a $20 fee for any TV or cathode-ray tube (CRT) monitor. Payments are accepted via cash, check or credit card. There’s no fee for other items.

Here’s the complete list of accepted items:

All cables and wiring

All televisions

Batteries (any size, any kind)

Camcorders

Cameras

Cell phones

Circuit boards

Computer monitors

Computer peripherals (keyboards, mice, hard drives, projectors, etc.)

Computer towers

Computers (desktops, laptops and tablets)

Copiers

Digital media players

Digital photo frames

DVD players

DVR devices

E-readers

Fax machines

iPods/MP3 players

Microwaves and handheld appliances

Pagers and Palm Pilots

PDAs

Portable GPS navigation systems

Printers

Routers

Scanners

VCRs

Video equipment

Video game consoles