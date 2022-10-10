INDIANAPOLIS — For many drivers, the dreaded trip to the gas station is just part of the routine.

“Can’t complain about it,” said Antonio Magsby, “just got to try to deal with it as best as possible and keep it moving.”

Late Monday morning, regular gas was nearly $4 at stations along West 10th Street and Country Club Road on Indianapolis’ west side. For some, it’s safe to say they’re just about over the sticker shock.

“Wish they weren’t so high, but you know, it’s what we have to deal with,” said Magsby.

According to AAA, Indiana’s average for regular gas sat at nearly $4.20 on Monday. The national average was $3.91, which is about 30 cents lower.

Lisa Wall with the AAA Hoosier Motor Club said part of Indiana’s rising prices stemmed from last month’s fire at a Toledo, Ohio refinery.

“That refinery is expected to be closed for quite some time, and it’s definitely having an impact here on prices here in central Indiana,” Wall said.

As far as the overall impact on gas prices rising across the country, Wall said that boils down to two main factors.

“With the recent announcement that OPEC made regarding oil producing companies cutting the amount of oil they’re going to produce, that’s driving the price of oil up to where it’s now $90 a barrel, which is a price we haven’t seen for a little while now,” she said. “In addition to that, gas demand is also up. More Americans were filling up at the pump last week, which could be attributed to fall breaks here and around the corner.”

As long as oil prices and gas demand are up, Wall said it could be a while before we see any relief.

“For the people that’s trying to make a living, Uber Eating, got to take the kids to school and things like that, it’s ridiculous,” said Donald Boyd.

Boyd, who drives a Hummer, was among the drivers we spoke with Monday. He said it takes anywhere from $125-$130 to fill his tank.

“I knew what I was getting myself into when I bought the truck, but gas was only $2.19 then,” he said.

With fall break already underway for some schools and universities, along with Thanksgiving not too far off, Boyd said the high gas prices are making him reconsider travel plans.

“We’re from up north, you know Gary, Indiana, East Chicago, and going back and forth, I want to see my family and friends,” he said. “Back then it was $2.19, one fill up, roundtrip. I’m okay, but now it’s bad. So, we got to go to other things: FaceTime, videos and stuff like that.

“But traveling is out the question.”

For ways to save gas, AAA has a list of suggestions online.