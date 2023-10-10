BROWNSBURG, Ind. — Emergency crews responded to a commercial stretch of Northfield Drive where evacuations were briefly ordered due to a gas leak, police confirm.

According to the Brownsburg Police Department, West Northfield Drive was temporarily shut down between Walmart and Kohl’s due to the gas leak.

Police confirmed that people were evacuated due to the gas leak, but did not clarify if these evacuations were from nearby businesses such as Walmart.

Roughly 20 minutes later, police announced that the area was safe and Northfield Drive was reopened.