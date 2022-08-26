INDIANAPOLIS — Whether you’re looking for an excuse to act like a child, look at cars or build new friends through sport, there are plenty of ways to scratch your itch in central Indiana this weekend.

Catch the cars in Carmel

The fun rolls out Saturday morning in Carmel at the 15th annual Artomobilia event featuring 500 cars lining Rangeline Road through the Arts & Design District and Main Street downtown.

What started with 50 cars in 2008 has grown exponentially as event organizers expect 20,000 to 25,000 people to fill the streets

“One of the things that’s neat about Artomobilia is it’s an extremely eclectic car show, probably one of the most. So everyone can find something they’re interested in,” Artomobilia Executive Director John Leonard said. “Come out, you’re gonna see a lot of cars. Talk to the owners, these guys love to talk about their cars, obviously. And enjoy the Arts & Design District. Downtown Carmel is a great canvas to showcase these beautiful cars.”

The oldest will be a 1908 car, newest will be a 2022 Ferrari SF90, a quarter-million-dollar vehicle.

The community event is free to the public, but plan on eating ahead or at local restaurants in the Arts & Design District as food trucks and vendors will not be present.

Rangeline Road within the Carmel Arts & Design District and Main Street will be completely closed starting at 6 a.m., and starting at 8 a.m., cars move in to position. At 11 a.m., judging will begin with the award ceremony starting at 3 p.m. The event wraps up at 5.

The Saturday event, Artomobilia, is flanked by two other events, one on Friday night, at The Bridgewater Club, Fuelicious. The ticketed event will feature 50 cars itself on the lawn of the club. On Sunday, many of the cars will take a drive through southern Indiana, enjoying the cars in motion.

Network through cricket in Westfield

Also in Hamilton County at Grand Sports Park in Westfield, Cric Indy will begin their one-of-a-kind cricket tournament.

The round-robin tourney began as a one-day event with the intention to build a community through sport. By implementing a day-long networking event the day prior, event organizers say it’s really taken off and helped further Cric Indy visionary and CEO of RADcube Feroz Syed’s twofold goals.

“There are two things, right, first is building a community. Number two is once the community is built, what are we? How are we taking advantage of that?” Syed said. “The networking event is very important for us, to my heart. I’m a champion whose passion is towards building communities, and that’s how I see this; more than cricket. Cricket is secondary for me. Building community is more important.”

This is the fifth annual networking event and the seventh annual corporate cricket tournament. Citing a disconnect within companies coming back to in-person work spaces following the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic, Syed said it’s no longer about promoting inter company, but intra company.

“How companies can learn from each other, that’s the whole point,” Syed said. “This networking event has been the biggest hit because all companies coming back and talking about their initiatives and other companies learning from it has, and other people implementing it as well has been an eye opener for a lot of people.”

Registration closed a month ago. Activities kick off at Grand Park on Saturday. A shortened version of the game of Cricket is played in a round-robin-style tournament that begins at 8:30 a.m.. A halftime show with live music and free food will be provided. The event will wrap up around 5 p.m.

Adult night at Indianapolis Children’s Museum

To cap everything off, head downtown to the Indianapolis Children’s Museum. Leave the kiddos at home because the evening is all about you — finding your fun and inner child along the way.

“A lot of times we hear that folks wanna visit the museum, they don’t have kids or they just want some time to be without the kids, and this is the opportunity,” Indianapolis Children’s Museum Associate Vice President of Development Lindsay Gramlich said. “We’re a museum for all generations with exhibits that span from your 3-year-old’s to your 93-year-old’s, so you have four hours to just play, and take your turn at being the kids in the museum.”

This is the seventh annual running of the Children’s Museum’s largest one-night-only fundraiser, Museum by Moonlight, with all proceeds benefitting the Children’s Museum Fund, which ensures all families have access to the museum.

To be clear, it’s an event for “big kids” 21 and over with all five floors of the museum open, including the Riley Children’s Health Sports Legends Experience outdoors.

Sun King Brewery will be at the museum with their “science of beer” presentation, which is a fan favorite. Fourteen other local restaurants will be present to pass out bites, tastes and samples, but it’s not a full dinner.

Free Pepsi soft drinks will also be available with alcoholic beverages sold by individual tickets.

The event runs from 8 p.m. to midnight. Gramlich said the event sells out every year, but there are still some tickets available. It’s $85 if you’re a member or $90 if not, and they’re for sale on the museum’s website.