INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana senators have voted down an amendment to the proposed abortion ban that would have eliminated some exceptions. Now, a vote on the proposed ban by the full Senate body is planned for Saturday.

The bill bans abortion in all stages of pregnancy except in cases of rape, incest and substantial risk to the mother’s health. The proposed amendment would have eliminated the rape and incest exceptions. But, several Republicans joined all Democrats in voting down the measure.

The divide among the Republican caucus played out during the two-hour debate on the Senate floor on the issue.

“You got to remember if this is your daughter, or your granddaughter, are you willing to say to her are you going to deliver that baby at the age of 10?” said State Senator Vaneta Becker of Evansville, who voted against the measure.

“One wrong doesn’t make a right. We have traumas in our lives and they’re terrible. But I know two women that the best thing they ever did was keep their child,” said State Sen. Blake Doriot of Goshen, who voted for the measure.

Lawmakers did approve some changes to the bill. The Indiana attorney general would be able to prosecute violations when a county prosecutor refuses.

Another approved change was an affidavit for rape and incest exceptions must be notarized, and there’s no longer a guarantee in the legislation that the affidavit will remain confidential.

A vote by the full Senate on the bill is expected Saturday. That vote could not happen Friday because the senate floor debate continued past midnight.