HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – When you watch your favorite tv show or movie, do you ask yourself where it might have been filmed?
Of course, a popular answer is Hollywood or LA, but if one were to research a little, they would realize Indiana has had its fair share of silver screen moments. From action to sci-fi to documentaries, Indiana has had several different genres of film and television shot. Listed are just some tv shows and movies that were filmed in the Hoosier state.
- Rudy (1993)
- South Bend
- About a boy wanting to play for the Fighting Irish football team
- American Teen (2008)
- Warsaw
- Highlights the ups and downs of being a teen in the midwest
- Monrovia, Indiana (2018)
- Filmed in the aforementioned city, focusing on lives of people living in a farming community just after the 2016 election
- Rain Man (1988)
- Metamora
- Stars Dustin Hoffman and Tom Cruise
- Transformers: Dark of the Moon (2011)
- Gary
- Popular building was the decaying Methodist Church plus other abandoned buildings
- Hoosiers (1986)
- Filmed all across Indiana
- Small town basketball team on a quest for a state championship
- Parks and Recreation (2013)
- Indianapolis gets its chance
- Happens during season five of Ben’s bachelor party
- St. Elmo and Lucas Oil Stadium get screen time
- Public Enemies (2009)
- Crown Point
- Starred Johnny Depp
- A League of Their Own (1992)
- Huntingburg and Evansville
- Bosse Field was the setting for the finale of the movie
- Stars include Tom Hanks, Rosie O’ Donnell and Madonna
Other movies that were made in Indiana include Soul of the Game, Pearl Harbor and A Nightmare on Elm Street. For a list of other movies made in Indiana, click here.