FRENCH LICK, Ind. — A hotel in southern Indiana is getting recognized for its contribution to culinary history.

French Lick Springs Hotel has landed on the 2022 Top 25 Historic Hotels of America Most Unique Culinary Heritage and Culinary Traditions List for being the birthplace of tomato juice.

According to legend, in 1917, a chef at the resort was preparing to make breakfast when he realized there was no oranges to make the orange juice.

The chef instead turned to what was available — tomatoes. Using the ripe tomatoes, sugar, and his “secret sauce”, Chef Louis Perrin created tomato juice.

The drink grew so popular that people would go to French Lick Springs Hotel just to try it.

A tomato juice company was eventually formed in French Lick so the juice could be made in large quantities for the hotel. By 1928, canned tomato juice was available on the commercial market.

Other hotels that were recognized include Boston’s Omni Parker House for creating Parker House rolls and Boston Cream Pie and the Palace Hotel in San Francisco for creating green goddess dressing.