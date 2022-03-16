JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. — A 17-year-old was killed in a crash in Franklin on Tuesday, according to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials say the single vehicle accident happened around 3:05 p.m. in the 3600 block of North Hurricane Road.

Colton Alexander Leeper, 17, was headed northbound on Hurricane when a witness told police that Leeper crossed the center line in his 1995 Chevrolet Suburban, then tried to correct the vehicle before going off the road and rolling the vehicle over.

Leeper was taken to a hospital in Indianapolis where he died from his injuries.

He was a student at Franklin High School.

Officials are asking to allow the family to grieve in privacy.