FRANKFORT, Ind. — Frankfort police are searching for a man who reportedly kidnapped a child and took the victim a block from their home before they were able to escape and run back to their house.

According to the Frankfort Police Department, the kidnapping occurred around 11:14 a.m. in the area of Walnut and East. Initial investigation describes the kidnapper as a thin, clean-shaven black male wearing shorts and a t-short.

Investigators said the suspect forced the victim about a block from the victim’s house before the child was able to run back home.

Police have interviewed multiple individuals who were in the area and learned that one person reported seeing a man who matched the suspect’s description walking south from Walnut near Van Buren.

Police stated they have checked homes in the area for surveillance but are asking anyone who lives in a four-block radius of East and Walnut to check any home security footage they may have for recordings of the suspect.

Anyone with information can call Central Dispatch at (765) 654-4431 or dial 911.