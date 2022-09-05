CLINTON COUNTY, Ind. – A 32-year-old Frankfort man died in a weekend crash in Clinton County.

According to the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to 1734 S. Prairie Ave. around 3:35 p.m. Saturday.

Upon arrival, deputies found a 1998 Ford Taurus that had sustained significant damage. The driver, identified as 32-year-old Casey Bybee-McGill of Frankfort, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Bybee-McGill was the only occupant of the vehicle, police said, and no other cars were involved in the crash.

Investigators believe the rear right tire failed, causing the car to go into a slide. The vehicle then crossed the center line and went off the road into a utility pole.

Others providing assistance to the sheriff’s office included the Clinton County Central Dispatch, Frankfort Police Department, Frankfort Fire Department, Clinton County Coroner’s Office, Clinton County EMS, Frankfort City Light and Power and Miller’s Towing.

The crash remains under investigation.