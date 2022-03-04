BOONE COUNTY, Ind. – Deputy Jacob Pickett was known for helping others no matter who they were. Since his death, his wife, Jen Pickett, has worked to turn the tragedy into a mission of giving back to law enforcement families.

It’s her way of “Responding Like Jake” and she hopes you’ll join her.

Picture of Deputy Jacob Pickett, Boone County

Deputy Pickett was shot and killed in the line of duty while pursuing a suspect with his K9, Brik.

After several days on life support, he passed away. Since that sad day in 2018, Jen has honored her late husband in many ways, and the community has rallied behind her.

She created the Jacob Pickett Response Organization and the remembrance day. It’s the fourth year of the event and each year it gets bigger.

While there are activities for the entire family, this year, the event will raise money for Doug Sanford and his family. Sanford is a Hamilton County deputy who has been battling COVID-19 and has been hospitalized since December. He is currently on a ventilator.

What started out as an idea, Jen says, has grown into something that she believes Jake would be very proud of. She shared, this is what Jake did – bring people together.

Doug Sanford (Picture provided by Jacob Pickett Response Organization)

Image from 3rd annual Jacob Pickett Remembrance Day

“I think he’d be happy to see,” she shared.

Jen Pickett added, “I am also humbled by the amount of support and momentum that we’re starting to build. We started as a small idea helping a close friend. Then we were able to partner with another organization last year and purchase a PTSD service dog for an army veteran and retired police officer. It’s incredible that everything is starting to come together.”

The fourth annual Deputy Pickett Remembrance Day is Saturday, March 5.

It’ll be from noon until 4 p.m. at the Boone County 4-H Fairgrounds.

There will be a kids zone, corn hole tournament, blood drive, K-9 demonstrations, a 50/50 raffle and so much more.

Click here to view the full list of events or if you’d like to donate.

“To ‘Respond like Jake’, it doesn’t have to be a huge thing. So, if you can’t attend or donate, share us on social media or talk about us to someone you know. Let them know the event is going on. Say a prayer or hold some positive space for the Sanford’s and we can all do something, and it doesn’t have to look the same or it doesn’t have to be a grand gesture,” said Pickett.

“That’s not what we’re about. It’s about all of those things coming together and making a huge impact,” she added.