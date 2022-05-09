FOUNTAIN COUNTY, Ind. — A Fountain County man and his grandson had quite the haul after a mushroom hunt in western Indiana!

Rob Clodfelder says he took his nearly 3-year-old grandson Brigston mushrooming just south of Hillsboro on Sunday.

During their hunt, Clodfelder says they found several morels that measured more than 10″ tall and over 4″ in diameter.

Photo courtesy of Rob Clodfelder

Photo courtesy of Rob Clodfelder

Clodfelder says it’s been a tough season for mushroom hunters due to the cool weather.

His advice for fellow mushroom foragers?

Search areas that have south-facing hillsides. He says they tend to get more warmth from the sun.

Also, look for wild fruit trees or peeling or dying elm trees. He says he found the mushrooms near an old wild apple tree.