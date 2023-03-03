RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ind. – A 32-year-old Fountain City man died following a Thursday morning crash in Randolph County.

The Randolph County Coroner’s Office identified the man as Ethan Allen Dement.

According to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Department, the crash involving Dement’s Jeep and a semi truck was reported around 8:50 a.m. on U.S. 36 east of U.S. 27.

The preliminary investigation found the semi was eastbound on U.S. 36 when Dement, heading westbound in his Jeep, tried to pass a box truck and pulled into the path of the semi.

The driver of the semi, identified as 60-year-old Michael Kavanaugh of Birdseye, swerved to the shoulder but was unable to avoid the Jeep. The collision sent Dement’s Jeep into a ditch on the north side of the highway; the semi ended up in a ditch on the other side of the road.

Dement was pronounced dead at the scene. Kavanaugh wasn’t hurt.

Responding agencies included the Lynn Police Department, Lynn Fire Department, Fountain City Fire Department, Randolph County EMS, Randolph County coroner, Union City Police Department, Indiana State Police and Randolph County Sheriff’s Department.

The crash remains under investigation.