INDIANAPOLIS — A former reserve officer with the Stinesville Police Department learned his punishment following a drunk-driving crash from November.

Doug Rutoskey pleaded guilty to operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person in connection with the Nov. 20 incident. In exchange for his police deal, three other charges were dismissed. He was sentenced to a year at the Marion County Jail, although the bulk of the sentence was suspended.

In addition, he’ll be on probation and have his driver’s license suspended for 90 days.

Doug Rutoskey

The crash happened around 1:20 a.m. on Nov. 20, 2022, near Southport Road and State Road 37. Witnesses said a police car rear-ended their vehicle and took off.

Indianapolis Metropolitan police then found the car had crashed into a construction barrier with the driver nowhere in sight. At the time, they described the incident as a “hit-and-run crash involving [an] unknown agency police vehicle.”

Police identified Rutoskey after a witness said he recognized the driver of the vehicle that crashed into the barrier as his neighbor. Investigators went to Rutoskey’s house, where they found him in a bedroom. He smelled of an alcoholic beverage and had slurred speech, according to court documents.

Police found his iPhone and Glock in the crashed car.

According to court documents, Rutoskey had visited a bar before the crash and argued with some of the patrons there. He was eventually kicked out of the establishment. Surveillance video showed him stumbling toward his car around 1:10 a.m. and sitting in the vehicle for a few minutes before driving through the parking lot with his headlights off, investigators said.

The crash happened minutes later. Rutoskey was off-duty at the time.

Rutoskey faced four misdemeanor counts in connection with the crash. The Stinesville Town Council terminated him from his position as a reserve police officer shortly after it happened.