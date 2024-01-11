NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — A former Noblesville man who now resides in Florida is being charged with money laundering after the U.S. Government found he operated an unlicensed money transmitting business for years that flipped cryptocurrency into government-backed currency.

Maximiliano Pilipi, formerly of Noblesville, faces one count of money laundering in federal court.

According to documents filed in federal court, the criminal investigative branch of the Internal Revenue Service seized nearly $10 million from two separate Morgan Stanley accounts which were opened in Pilipis’s name.

Pilipis reportedly opened the accounts while living in Noblesville, but has since moved to Brooksville, Florida, according to the federal charging documents.

According to the IRS’s investigation, Pilipis operated a money transmitting business called Aurum Capital Holdings from 2007 until 2013 using the website AurumXchange.com. The business was registered in the country of Dominica and flipped cryptocurrency, such as Bitcoin, with government-backed currency, such as the U.S. dollar.

The IRS stated that Pilipis operated outside of the law, however, failing to ever register his money transmitting business with the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network, a bureau within the Department of Treasury. By law, any individual who owns or controls a money transmitting business must register no later than 180 days after the business is established.

The IRS said Pilipis never registered, however, operating for years as an unlicensed money transmitting business which, according to U.S. law, makes any property involved in the operation subject to civil forfeiture.

The alleged crimes of Pilipis continued, according to the IRS, which claimed that after he stopped operating Aurum Capital Holdings, Pilips laundered the money he gained through his unlicensed operation and funneled the proceeds — including cryptocurrency like Bitcoin — into darknet marketplace transactions.

“When Pilipis engaged in those financial transactions, he knew that the property involved in the transactions represented the proceeds of some form of unlawful activity,” the IRS stated in their charging documents.

The IRS also contended that Pilipis knew his actions were unlawful, moving his Bitcoin through various addresses in attempts to conceal his activity.

According to court documents, Pilipis is accused of using some of his laundered proceeds to purchase property including a home in Noblesville in 2019 and home in Arcadia in 2018.

In January, a grand jury charged Pilipis with money laundering. His preliminary hearing was set for Jan. 12 at a federal court in Florida.