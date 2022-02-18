FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Former North Side and Indiana University football star Damarlo Belcher was found dead in Fort Wayne this week.

The 33-year-old’s body was found Tuesday in a car in the parking lot of Fairfield Manor apartment building at Fairfield and West Creighton avenues, the Allen County Coroner’s Office said.

The cause and manner of his death is pending further testing, the coroner’s office added. Results were expected in 4-6 weeks.

Belcher was a standout wide receiver for the Hoosiers from 2008-2011. His 189 receptions were two short of the school record held by James Hardy, a fellow Fort Wayne product who himself passed away in his early 30s.