LA PORTE COUNTY, Ind. — A former councilman and coroner of La Porte County is under arrest once again for entering a home without permission, only this time he’s accused of “performing a sexual act” in the homeowner’s bedroom.

John Sullivan, 62, of Wanatah was arrested on Wednesday and faces charges of residential entry, a Level 6 felony, and malicious mischief, a Class B misdemeanor.

Sullivan, a longtime firefighter, was charged in 2018 for illegally entering a woman’s residence while he was still a councilman on the La Porte County Council, the La Porte County Herald-Dispatch reported.

Court records detail that Sullivan eventually pleaded guilty to his charge and stepped down from his position on the council. He was given 182 days on GPS monitoring as part of his plea deal.

In addition to being a former councilman and firefighter, Sullivan served as La Porte County coroner for eight years.

According to the La Porte County Sheriff’s Department, deputies were dispatched to a rural residence in Noble Township at approximately 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday in reference to a burglary in process.

Police said the homeowner observed Sullivan on home surveillance entering the home and going into the bedroom. Police said Sullivan is then accused of “performing a sexual act” within the bedroom, which was reportedly observed on the surveillance footage.

Officers from the Kingsford Heights Police Department were the first to arrive at the residence and noticed a gray Honda passenger vehicle traveling in reverse in the driveway. Police stopped the vehicle and Sullivan was identified as the driver.

Police then took Sullivan into custody where he was transported to the La Porte County Jail. Sullivan is being held on a $755 cash-only bond.