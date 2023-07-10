ELKHART, Ind. — Curtis Hill, a former Indiana Attorney General, as well as a former Elkhart prosecutor, announced Monday that he intends to run for governor.

According to a news release from Hill’s campaign, Hill announced his gubernatorial campaign Monday for the Republican primary in Indiana. This comes after Hill last won election as the state’s attorney general in 2016 after he was a prosecutor in Elkhart County for 14 years.

According to previous reports, Eric Holcomb, the current Republican governor of Indiana, is not able to seek reelection because of term limits.

Hill joins three other candidates in the Republican primary who have announced their intention to run for Indiana Governor. This includes Mike Braun, a current U.S. Senator for Indiana; Suzanne Crouch, Indiana’s current lieutenant governor; and Eric Doden, the former president of the Indiana Economic Development Corporation.

According to previous reports, Hill allegedly drunkenly grouped three female staffers during a party at in Indianapolis bar in 2018. The Indiana Supreme Court admonished Hill in 2020, suspending Hill’s practice of law for 30 days in 2020. However, criminal charges were not ultimately filed.

In 2022, an appeals court ruled that the women who filed a lawsuit against Hill could not pursue a lawsuit against the former attorney general under federal sexual harassment laws because he had no employment authority over them.

According to the release, Curtis said he wants to bring transparency, efficiency, effectiveness and executive leadership “back to Indianapolis as Governor,” which he states is in “desperate need of revival. Curtis also stressed that if elected to the position, he intends to “hold lawmakers and government bureaucrats accountable.”

“After much prayer and consideration, I am excited to announce my campaign for Governor of Indiana,” Hill said in the release. “Hoosiers are hungry for a proven conservative leader with the courage to stand up for the traditional values upon which our Republic was built. Our campaign will emphasize a positive vision for Indiana, restoring faith in our institutions, protecting our children, investing in our law enforcement, prioritizing the rebuilding of our economy, and placing the needs of Hoosiers above the manipulation of Washington, D.C. As a lifelong Hoosier, I understand the issues impacting our communities, and I am humbled by the support our campaign is already receiving. We are building a strong coalition of grassroots supporters committed to putting a strong Indiana conservative in the Governor’s Office.”

In the Democratic primary, Jennifer McCormick, the former superintendent of public instruction for Indiana, and Bob Kern have announced their respective intentions to run for the position. Donald Rainwater, a Libertarian, also announced his intention to run for the position.