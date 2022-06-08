STURGEON BAY, Wis. — A former president of Franklin College learned his sentence this week.

A judge sentenced Thomas Minar to six years in prison and six years of extended supervision.

Minar was arrested in January 2020, leading to his firing. Police said he used an app in an attempt to meet with a 15-year-old who turned out to be an undercover officer.

Investigators said he sent sexually explicit messages to the profile and urged the teen to meet at a McDonald’s. When Minar showed up at the location, the undercover officer continued exchanging messages with him, leading to Minar’s arrest.

He faced more than a dozen charges, including possession of child pornography, child enticement and using a computer to facilitate a sex crime. He pleaded no contest to four counts in March.

Minar served as president of Franklin College for five years and had previously revealed plans to leave the institution in June 2020.

Franklin College released a statement on the matter:

As said previously, since Thomas Minar’s termination more than two years ago, Franklin College has maintained its focus on delivering the quality education that leads to the personal and academic success of our students. Franklin is thriving from every perspective as we continue to prepare our students for productive careers and fulfilling lives.