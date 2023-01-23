DECATUR COUNTY, Ind. — The former assistant fire chief of the Greensburg Fire Department who was charged with possessing child pornography has been sentenced to less than 200 days in county jail after accepting a plea deal.

Andrew Witkemper was arrested in October 2021 by the Decatur County Sheriff’s Department under felony charges of child seduction, possession of child pornography, dissemination of harmful matter and official misconduct.

The City of Greensburg stated Witkemper was placed on administrative leave on Sept. 14, 2020, after the investigation was brought to their attention. Witkemper submitted his notice of retirement to the City on Oct. 20, 2020.

Court records show a plea deal was submitted in October 2022.

As part of the plea deal, Witkemper was sentenced to 365 days in county jail, but 185 days of his sentence were suspended.