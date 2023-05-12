INDIANAPOLIS — The Circle City is transforming into Festival City this weekend with several fun events focused on cultural themes.

First off is Island Mid Fest. Event organizers hope to make the event annual. It’s an all-day celebration focused on all things Caribbean culture at Military Park Saturday, May 13 from 11 a.m. until 10:30 p.m.

With famous rap artist Rick Ross headlining, event organizers hope he’ll bring some heat here with him from the deep south and excitement with the sights, sounds, smells and tastes of the islands.

You can see the full lineup of musicians taking the stage at Island Mid Fest here.

Indiana is home to many with close ties to the Caribbean, and event organizers say with more than 30,000 Haitian born Hoosiers, the event hopes to share that culture with the rest of the state.

Just up the road from the Island Mid Fest — on the same day — is Asian Fest, at the Eugene and Marilyn Glick Indiana History Center.

The historical society plans to celebrate Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month in a big way Saturday, May 13 from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. with food, drinks, art, music and even health screening in this totally free event.

There will also be a stage with live music and dancing. While admission is free, organizers ask you to register in advance online.