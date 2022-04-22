PUTNAM COUNT, Ind. — A Florida man tried to escape from police by ramming into a police vehicle and driving through a ditch, according to authorities.

Indiana State Police said Matthew L. Renten, 35, of Green Cove Springs, Flordia, was arrested after losing control of his truck while trying to evade an officer. He is charged with resisting arrest, a Level 6 felony, along with misdemeanor reckless driving and leaving the scene of a crash.

According to police, Renten was pulled over on U.S. 40 in Putnam County after a state trooper clocked him traveling at 77 miles per hour. Renten initially pulled over for the trooper but then put his truck in reverse and rammed the trooper’s vehicle as the officer was approaching his pickup truck.

Police said Renten drove through a ditch and then fled eastbound on U.S. 40. The trooper followed in his damaged vehicle calling for backup. Renten turned down several county roads before eventually spinning out and crashing into a ditch. He was then arrested without incident.

Renten displayed signs of impairment, according to police, but his toxicology results are pending. He was taken to the Putnam County Jail where he is being held.