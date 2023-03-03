FISHERS, Ind. — The City of Fishers officials, community members and development representatives will break ground on a $135 million dollar project that will include 381 luxury apartments, 81 for-sale townhomes, 125 acres of public park space and 35,000 square-foot of mixed-use space.

The multi-use development is officially known as, “River Place Flats.”

The River Place Flats Groundbreaking will include formal remarks from Fishers Mayor Scott Fadness and CRG Residential Vice President of Development David George. The ceremony will also feature building renderings, site tours, and the gathering of local business owners and community members.

The ceremony will be Tuesday, March 7 from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. and will be located at 9646 Allisonville Rd, Indianapolis, IN 45260.