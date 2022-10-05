FISHERS, Ind. — Mary, a resident of Independence Village of Fishers South just recently conquered a big fear of hers but something she has been wanting to do for a long time: getting a tattoo.

“I felt anxious going, but I knew I wanted to get this tattoo,” Mary said. She wasn’t alone in this endeavor, though.

When Mary shared her dream of always wanting to get a tattoo, but was too afraid to actually do it, to Independence Village’s Life Enrichment Director, Cheyenne, they found they both had the same dream….and the same fear.

Mary and Cheyenne, along with two other community leaders from Independence Village, decided to head to Voluta Tattoo and get matching tattoos together. Mary picked the design of a sunflower to put on her ankle.

“It was very special that they were there with me and supporting me,” said Mary. “And it was cool they all got the same tattoo I helped design.”