FISHERS, Ind. — Police are responding to a serious crash involving a motorcycle and a pick-up truck on Interstate 69 near 96th Street.

According to the Indiana Department of Transportation, the crash is causing three right lanes on I-69 southbound to be blocked between 106th and 96th Street.

Indiana State Police said the serious crash involved a motorcycle and a pick-up truck.

The Fishers Fire Department advised commuters to seek an alternative route such as using Allisonville Road or Cumberland Road.

At this time, no further information has been provided as the investigation remains active and ongoing.

Check back for updates.