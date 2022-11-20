FISHERS, Ind. – A call from a neighboring business helped crews quickly extinguish a fire at a Fishers pizza shop.

According to the Fishers Fire Department, the fire broke out Saturday morning at the Marco’s Pizza located on Olio Road.

A business next door noticed the fire and called 911. Firefighters quickly had the situation under control from there.

“[This is] a great example of taking action when you notice something isn’t right,” the Fishers Fire Department wrote in a Facebook post.

The pizza shop sustained heavy fire damage while stores on either side sustained some smoke damage, fire officials said.

The cause remains under investigation.