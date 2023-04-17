FISHERS, Ind. — A motorcycle rider from Indianapolis is dead after reportedly losing control of his bike and hitting a curb late Friday.

According to the Fishers Police Department, the crash occurred at approximately 10:39 p.m. on Southeastern Parkway at Jack Walker Lane.

Officers on scene said a witness told police that three motorcycles passed her in the left lane on Southeastern and as one of the bikes crossed back into the right lane the rider reportedly lost control.

The motorcycle rider reportedly hit the right curb and a signpost after losing control of his bike, according to the witness.

Police said Good Samaritans started performing CPR on the rider but after being transported to a nearby hosptial the man was pronounced dead.

The motorcycle rider was identified as 39-year-old Dameion D. Ramsey of Indianapolis.

Fishers police said prior to the crash another Fishers police officer had observed a group of motorcycles traveling on Olio Road at a high rate of speed. The officer attempted to pursue the motorcycles but terminated his persuit near a roundabout onto Southeastern Parkway.

Not long after terminating the pursuit, dispatch was notified of the crash, police said.