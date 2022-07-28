FISHERS, Ind. – A Fishers kindergarten teacher has died more than two weeks after being involved in a crash in Lawrence that also killed her husband.

Ashley Lansdell, 51, worked at Fall Creek Elementary School.

According to the Lawrence Police Department, the crash happened around 12:50 p.m. on July 11 near 56th Street and Grant Road.

Lansdell’s husband, Grant, died from multiple blunt force trauma and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Ashley Lansdell was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office said she died Wednesday at IU Health Methodist Hospital, more than two weeks after the crash.

Lansdell had been with Hamilton Southeastern Schools since August 2012, according to the district.

Therisa Seymour, the assistant principal at Fall Creek Elementary, announced her colleague’s death on Twitter.

“It is with a heavy heart that I share of Ashley’s passing this morning,” Seymour wrote on Twitter. “Please keep her family in your thoughts, especially her high school daughter that lost 2 parents within weeks. We also have appreciated the extra love for our school community.”

Hamilton Southeastern released the following statement:

Ashley has been a part of the HSE family since August of 2012. For the past 10 years she has been a beacon of support to students, staff, families, and the greater community. Our Crisis Response Team is working to support our students and staff during this difficult start to a new school year.