NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — Multiple departments, including the Noblesville Fire Department, the Carmel Fire Department and the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, responded to a fire in south Noblesville on Monday.

According to a post on the Noblesville Fire Department’s social media, the entities responded to a fire in the 8100 block of 146th St. in Noblesville. When the first units arrived, officials said they were met with “heavy smoke and fire” coming from an attached garage to a home.

Officials said that the residents of the home were able to safely evacuate before first responders arrived. The post stressed that there were no injuries to civilians or firefighters.

The post read that fire investigators are still on the scene and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.