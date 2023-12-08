INDIANAPOLIS – Next week will mark a milestone in the Clear Path 465 project on the northeast side of Indianapolis.

The first new system ramp is scheduled to open, connecting I-69 south to I-465 west. Drivers will also see new pavement on 465 westbound near Allisonville Road.

“A lot of stuff has been going on in this area,” said Kyleigh Cramer with the Indiana Department of Transportation. “This is the first really major thing that people are really gonna be seeing, and drive on as well.”

The new ramp is expected to open around 6 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 15. INDOT said drivers will notice additional lanes during their commute.

To prepare for the traffic shift, INDOT will have to close some lanes. Here’s what to expect:

Image via Clear Path 465

Image via Clear Path 465

Image via Clear Path 465

Clear Path 465 construction started in early 2022 and is expected to wrap up by the end of 2025. The project includes:

Added travel lanes

New ramp lanes

14 new bridges

Two rehabilitated bridges

Interchange modifications

Pavement replacement

Maintenance work