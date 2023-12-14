INDIANAPOLIS – Thursday marked a milestone in the Clear Path 465 project on Indy’s northeast side.

The first new system ramp of the project opened Thursday morning, connecting I-69 south to I-465 west. According to the Indiana Department of Transportation, drivers will also shift to new pavement on 465 westbound near Allisonville Road.

Drivers should slow down and watch for travel restrictions in the area as the traffic shift takes place.

Once the new ramp opens, there will be no access to Binford Boulevard or I-465 when traveling from 82nd Street to I-465 south. The configuration will remain in place until mid-January, when the 82nd Street ramps to I-69 south close to traffic. They should reopen in late 2024, INDOT said.

The new ramp will open up other areas for crews to work on the project, including bridges on Binford Boulevard.

INDOT said the focus of the project in 2023 has been on getting the interchanges ready. Having the ramp set will allow crews to proceed to the next phases of construction.

Clear Path 465 construction started in early 2022 and is expected to wrap up by the end of 2025. The project includes:

Added travel lanes

New ramp lanes

14 new bridges

Two rehabilitated bridges

Interchange modifications

Pavement replacement

Maintenance work

INDOT said the project is intended to add high-speed, high-capacity ramps to I-465 and I-69 to improve traffic flow and safety.