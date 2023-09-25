CARMEL, Ind. — Carmel’s first official Chick-fil-A is set to open this Thursday, Sept. 28, on N. Michigan Road.

Located at 9965 N Michigan Road, the new Chick-fil-A location is located at the corner of U.S. 421 and W. 99th Street in a popular shopping area that includes Best Buy and Home Depot.

While Chick-fil-A currently boasts numerous restaurant locations on Indy’s north side, — including one just blocks south at 86th and Michigan — this is the first Chick-fil-A to officially open within Carmel’s borders. A Chick-fil-A located in Westfield sits on the edge of Carmel’s boundary at 146th and U.S. 31.

The West Carmel location opening on Michigan Road on Thursday joins 30 other Chick-fil-A’s across the wider Indianapolis area.

“My vision for Chick-fil-A West Carmel is to serve as a pillar and gathering place for families and our community, where we can show care to Team Members and guests each and every day,” said Evan Williamson, a Noblesville native and the owner/operator of the West Carmel Chick-fil-A.