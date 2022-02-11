INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Fire Department said a man is miraculously okay after his leg became wedged between the elevator and the ceiling.

The fire department was dispatched to the Richard Lugar Towers at 901 Fort Wayne Avenue on a report of entrapment of a person between the 14th and 15th floors and found the stuck individual with his leg pinched in a precarious position.







Photos by Indianapolis Fire Depatment

Firefighters were able to enter the elevator car and assist the trapped man after securing power to the elevator in the machine room, officials said. While a team outside the elevator worked on a plan, firefighters inside the car were able to free the man’s wedged leg without the need of specialized tools.

Officials said it is unclear exactly how the man got trapped in his position, but the elevator was closed until it could be properly serviced.

The man did not require any medical treatment.