BARGERSVILLE, Ind. — A local fire department has become the unintentional catalyst of conversation after changing their drug policy and allowing its firefighters to use CBD products.

Despite CBD being legal in Indiana since March of 2018, the decision for White River Township Fire Department to change their policy to allow its staff to use CBD products has turned out to be quite controversial among Indiana’s firefighting industry.

The White River Township Fire Department runs like any other firehouse. Firefighters spend their time training, working on equipment around the firehouse and responding to emergencies.

But when they go home these firefighters are able to unwind from their long shift or treat side affects from their demanding job with CBD products.

“We know that firefighters have problems sleeping and there is an emotional and a physical stress on our body and CBD is something that can help them,” said Jeremy Pell, chief of the White River Township Fire Department.

This new policy change includes using CBD and delta-8 products in any form including oils, smoking it, baking it, any form of consumption.

Pell recommends his staff uses products that are third-party tested to ensure they are using quality products.

While research shows CBD does not have the psychoactive characteristics that traditional marijuana does, studies show CBD does have the capability to be used medically to treat issues like some sleep disorders or Post Traumatic Stress Disorder.

“I have gotten actual feedback from people that say I will go home and I will take some CBD oil and you know what I don’t feel the need to sit down and have a few beers,” said Chief Pell.

Some fire departments tell us they are wary of allowing CBD in their drug policies because of concerns with testing and long-standing strict drug policies within departments that don’t allow any CBD or THC products, citing federal regulations.

Depending on the CBD product, it is possible to test positive during a traditional drug screening for THC since CBD in Indiana can legally contain .3 percent of THC. Without further testing, the results would look the same as someone who had been using traditional marijuana.

Local fire departments we spoke to also had concerns abpit impairment while at work.

While it’s possible to test for alcohol impairment and get immediate results if someone is actively impaired or not, that isn’t the same when testing for THC.

The testing also isn’t as instant when then having to do a secondary test to differentiate between THC and CBD but Chief Jeremy Pell said there is still a way to know if someone is actively under the influence.

“Albeit it’s novel, this is new to our society it’s not difficult. We can send an employee out for a drug test and differentiate between active THC that would cause impairment and what is called metabolites,” said Pell.

Pell’s team worked with Forte Sports Medicine, a tactical athlete program in Carmel, to research before changing the policy and says he didn’t get any pushback from the township’s legal team or the board that the fire protection district answers to.

“When men and women come up to me and say, ‘Chief, this is one of the best decisions you have ever made.’ Thanks, I must be doing something right,” said Pell.

Chief Pell was clear to say that this policy does not change the department’s views on impairment while on the job which remains a zero tolerance policy and that firefighters are only allowed to use CBD products when they are not on shift.

Pell said in the year that they have allowed CBD to be used by staff the department has had had zero issues related to CBD use among the staff.

Neither the local nor state firefighters union was able to comment on the topic or provide numbers with how many fire departments in the state allow CBD use within their drug policies.