Photo from Weston Foods where an ammonia leak occurred. (Photo by Brownsburg Fire Department)

BROWNSBURG, Ind. — The Brownsburg Fire Department responded to an ammonia leak at Weston Foods, a bakery located on Maplehurst Drive.

According to the Brownsburg Fire Department, the leak occurred inside the bakery but has since been stopped. Workers were evacuated with some reportedly being overcome by the fumes and experiencing headaches and shortness of breath. The workers were sheltered in place at hotels and attended to at the scene by paramedics.

None have been transported to the hospital at this time, fire officials said.

Hazmat is being called to the scene and will investigate the source of the leak along with decontaminating any affected areas.

According to fire officials, the ammonia cloud “dissipated pretty quickly.”