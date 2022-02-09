INDIANAPOLIS — Fire crews rescued two dogs who fell into a partially frozen pond Wednesday on the west side of Indianapolis.

Wayne Township Fire Department said they recued the dogs from a pond in the 990 block of Prestwick Lane shortly before noon.

Officials did not state how the dogs ended up in the pond.

While dogs might be less receptive of the message, authorities remind the public to always assume the ice is thin.

“What people don’t understand is is very poor ice around our area and that occurs because of the thawing and the freezing and thawing and the freezing that we do here now,” said Mike Pruitt, deputy chief of the Bargersville Fire Department