The scene of the accident near 25th and Keystone.

INDIANAPOLIS — A fiery crash investigation is underway on Indy’s near northeast side after multiple vehicles were involved in an accident near the intersection of 25th Street and Keystone.

Viewer video shows a pickup truck aflame and a school bus crashed off to the side of the road.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said there were no students on the school bus at the time of the accident. Eight people were transported from the scene with injuries, however, police said.

All patients are said to be in stable condition, according to police.

Viewer video shows fiery crash that involved a school bus at 25th and Keystone.

Mohammed Khan witnessed the crash and said he spotted the bus driving “pretty fast” into the intersection where it swerved and hit several vehicles before crashing into a pole.

Khan and several others helped get the bus driver out of the crashed school bus. The driver was then taken to a hospital.

“She was kinda concussed and asking me if everything was okay. We got her out of there. It took the help of like three or four people, and we got her out of there,” said Mohammed Khan.

Police confirmed the school bus collided with a pickup in the intersection. The pickup burst into flames after the collision.

Despite eight people being transported from the scene, none of the injuries were reported to be serious.

Authorities are still investigating the crash with police expecting 25th Street to be closed between Hillside and Keystone avenues for the next few hours.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

No further information has been released at this time as the investigation remains active and ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.