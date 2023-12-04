NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — Jukebox heroes are descending on the Ruoff Music Center this summer as legendary classic rockers Styx and Foreigner team up in 2024 with special guest John Waite.

The “Renegades & Juke Box Heroes” Tour arrives at Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville on Friday, July 26, 2024, as part of the Coors Light Concert Series.

Foreigner — amid their two-year Farewell Tour — are legends of the classic rock world with radio charting hits including “Feels like the First Time,” “Juke Box Hero,” “Waiting for a Girl Like You,” “Hot Blooded,” “Double Vision,” and many more.

“I am very much looking forward to the band being back on the road with our old friends, Styx,” said Foreigner lead guitarist Mick Jones. “Our ‘Soundtrack Of Summer’ tour ten years ago was a blockbuster, and our tour album was a Billboard chart success. It’ll be a great time had by all. As an added bonus, John Waite will accompany us on the journey, adding his #1 hits to a special night of Classic Rock.”

“I am so looking forward to spending many beautiful summer nights all around the country, full of great Classic Rock, music, and great friends,” added Foreigner lead singer, Kelly Hansen.

Styx, also a legend of the classic rock world, will bring along their own catalogue of decades-spanning radio hits including “Come Sail Away,” “Mr. Roboto,” Renegade,” “Lady,” and many more.

The two iconic rock n’ roll acts will share the stage with British rocker John Waite who will be performing various hits from his 40-year career as a solo artist. Waite also was part of the bands The Babys and Bad English.

Tickets for the concert at Ruoff Music Center go on sale Friday, Dec. 8, at 10 a.m. on LiveNation.com and Ticketmaster.