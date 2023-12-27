INDIANAPOLIS — The Christmas and New Year holiday season can bring many joys to families across the U.S.
However, for some, it can be stressful and sad. Fortunately, a new study showed Hoosiers are not the most stressed during the holidays.
Could finding the perfect gift for friends and family, hosting a huge family or overindulging in desserts be some of the biggest reasons for stress?
The All Star Home study showed Indiana residents are the #5 least likely to feel extra stressed during the holidays.
According to the All Star Home, 82% of the respondents said they didn’t dread seeing people. That also included an average of 3.8 hours of cooking for the holidays.
So, if not Hoosiers, who’s the most stressed during the season? Residents in Utah, Missouri and Ohio are most likely to feel extra stressed out during the holidays.
A look at the responding states and their ranked stress levels:
|Rank
|State
|Holiday Stress Score
|1
|Utah
|93.0
|2
|Missouri
|83.9
|3
|Ohio
|80.1
|4
|Georgia
|78.4
|5
|West Virginia
|76.7
|6
|Nebraska
|76.5
|7
|Minnesota
|74.1
|8
|Arizona
|72.2
|9
|North Carolina
|71.9
|10
|Virginia
|71.9
|11
|New Mexico
|71.4
|12
|Kansas
|70.0
|13
|Alabama
|69.7
|14
|Kentucky
|68.9
|15
|California
|68.4
|16
|Maine
|68.0
|17
|Washington
|66.4
|18
|Mississippi
|65.8
|19
|Colorado
|65.6
|20
|New York
|65.2
|21
|Idaho
|65.1
|22
|Massachusetts
|64.6
|23
|Iowa
|64.0
|24
|Oregon
|62.1
|25
|Tennessee
|59.9
|26
|Nevada
|59.1
|27
|Florida
|57.7
|28
|Michigan
|56.7
|29
|Connecticut
|55.6
|30
|Maryland
|55.6
|31
|Louisiana
|54.5
|32
|Wisconsin
|54.5
|33
|Texas
|53.5
|34
|New Jersey
|52.4
|35
|Illinois
|52.1
|36
|Indiana
|47.0
|37
|Arkansas
|45.4
|38
|Pennsylvania
|45.1
|39
|Oklahoma
|38.5
|40
|South Carolina
|34.0
Americans as a whole dread seeing their aunts, uncles and in-laws most during the holidays, according to All Star Home.
Specifically, 1/4 feel judged or criticized by their in-laws.
Most people also said they try to avoid certain topics during family gatherings such as relationships, finances, health, home business, parenting and cooking. All of these can often lead to additional stress, respondents said.
The last portion of stressors during the holiday, respondents said was the amount of delicious food and beverages that can make it hard to maintain your figure.
According to the study, 60% of Americans can’t help but overindulge on sweets during the holidays while one in two people say their weakness are side dishes.
Cooking is a big factor in the holiday treats and for one in eight people, the time spent cooking is something to look forward to. Nearly one and 10 people said they absolutely the cooking portion.