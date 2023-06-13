INDIANAPOLIS — A federal judge in Indianapolis is expected to hear arguments tomorrow Wednesday over whether or not to place a preliminary injunction on a new Indiana law that bans gender-affirming care statewide.

Senate Bill 480, which passed during the legislative session earlier this year, bans gender-transitioning care for any Hoosier under the age of 18. Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb signed the bill into law on April 5, one day after referring to the bill as being “clear as mud.”

The ban is set to go into effect on July 1. Trans youths already taking medication to transition are now required to stop doing so by the end of the year.

Soon after the bill was signed, the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Indiana filed a lawsuit claiming that the law violates the equal protection clause of the US Constitution.

Now, the ACLU is asking a federal judge to sign a preliminary injunction to prevent what it calls “grievous harm from the denial of necessary care.”

The hearing, which will feature arguments from groups both for and against the bill, is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday. For more information on the bill and the statewide reaction, click here.