ARLINGTON, Ind. — The search continues for missing 17-year-old Valerie Tindall as police descend upon the property of an Arlington man who already has been charged with false informing in connection to the missing persons case.

Rush County teenager Valerie Tindall vanished into obscurity five months ago on June 7. Valerie’s mother lamented previously that so far the continued search for her daughter hasn’t even turned up proof that Valerie is still alive.

Photos from Rush County and Indiana State Police Silver Alert

On Tuesday, federal agents joined local police in searching Patrick Scott’s property in Arlington. This isn’t the first time police have searched Scott’s property in connection with Valerie’s disappearance. Previously, authorities searched a pond located on the Arlington man’s property.

According to court documents and Valerie’s family, the 17-year-old worked for Scott mowing lawns in the summer and lived next to the man. Police said Valerie was reportedly seen with Scott the day she disappeared and that Scott was reportedly seen driving Valerie’s car.

Court documents reveal that when Scott was questioned by police in the days after her disappearance, he at first lied to officers about the last time he saw Valerie — saying it was on Tuesday — and claimed he hadn’t seen her car. Scott later admitted to being with Valerie on Wednesday, June 7, however, while also telling police he had driven Valerie’s car and parked it at the Berwick Apartments in Shelbyville.

Scott claimed he had dropped off Valerie in Homer on June 7 where he last saw her get into a “pale blue car” with an unknown male whom he couldn’t see well. He claimed the blue car then drove toward the direction of Rushville.

According to the court documents, phone records show Valerie’s last known whereabouts before her phone went dead as being close to Arlington, not Homer.

Scott told police he drove Valerie’s car to the apartments on Thursday and went by at least twice since to check to see if the car was still parked there.

On Tuesday, as federal agents searched Scott’s property, Valerie Tindall’s mother told FOX59 that a witness told the family that Scott had been taking Valerie to lunch in Indianapolis the day she disappeared. Scott reportedly said he was going to take the 17-year-old out to “someplace special.” This account of events isn’t mentioned in Scott’s multiple June interviews with police.

In those interviews, Scott said he met up with Valerie at South High Gardens Condominiums in Shelbyville on June 7 and the two departed with his landscaping truck and trailer. Scott told police that on the way to Rush County, Valerie asked him to stop in Homer where she got out and into the car of the other individual.

Scott told police he didn’t know where Valerie was and gave officers his phone to search. Police found the last text messages sent by Valerie on Scott’s phone were sent at 11:23 a.m. on June 7 and said “I’ll be there soon.”

Scott wrote her back twice, at 5:40 p.m. on June 7 and at June 8 at 2:46 p.m. asking where she was. Police said there was no response from Valerie, however, on Scott’s phone.

Witnesses also told FOX59 that Scott was seen tearing down a garage on his property and burning it at 2 a.m.

At this time, authorities have not released any information about Tuesday’s search of Scott’s property.

This story will be updated if more information is released.