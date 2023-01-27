WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — An Arkansas-based fast-casual chicken chain is coming to roost in the Hoosier state for the first time ever.

Slim Chickens will open its first Indiana location in West Lafayette on Monday, February 6 at 2901 Northwestern Avenue, near the campus of Purdue University.

So what’s on the menu? Fried chicken sandwiches, wraps, salads, tenders and wings, as well as chicken and waffles and 17 sauces made in house. Sides include fries, coleslaw, potato salad, plus fried pickles, okra and mushrooms.

Fried chicken sandwich (Slim Chickens) Wings meal (Slim Chickens) Chicken and waffles (Slim Chickens)

“We are looking forward to bringing a sense of southern hospitality to the students at Purdue University. We plan on staying open until midnight to ensure that students can use the space and enjoy fresh, quality food after a long day,” said Renee Boiling with Slim Chickens.

The company says its chicken tenders are “buttermilk-marinated, hand-breaded and always cooked fresh-to-order.”

While this is the debut Indiana location, franchise operator Al Cabrera signed a 71-unit deal to open more Slim Chickens locations in Indiana, Illinois and Florida.

“Our freshly made southern dishes and homemade recipes create loyal guests who feel good

about the food they’re eating and we’re proud to be able to grow our loyal fan base into the

West Lafayette market,” said Slim Chickens Chief Operating Officer Sam Rothschild.

Slim Chickens was founded in 2003 in Fayetteville, Arkansas. It has since grown to more than 200 locations in 32 states. Its goals is to expand to over 600 restaurants over the next decade.

Check out the menu for yourself here.