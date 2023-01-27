LAS VEGAS, Nevada – An Indiana airman who had been reported missing in Las Vegas earlier this week fell to his death, family members say.

Luke Saunders, 22, was last seen around 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 24, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. The Unionville native had been hiking in the Spring Mountain/Red Rock Canyon area.

Family members said the area had some sharp drop-offs. They believe Saunders was trying to get back to his car when he slipped and fell 250 feet to his death.

The last contact with Saunders had been reported around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday; local police sent out a missing persons alert on Wednesday. Search crews recovered his body Thursday night and informed Saunders’ family.

“Luke was a helicopter mechanic in the Air Force and loved by those he served with,” according to a statement from his family.

His death remains under investigation.