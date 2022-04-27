INDIANAPOLIS — The family of an Indianapolis brother and sister killed at an Owen County campground over the weekend has released their identities publicly for the first time.

Loved ones say 9-year-old Alexander “Xander” Clark and 8-year-old Ziva Clark passed away on Saturday, April 23.

The children were riding in a golf cart with their parents at the Indian Oaks campground in Taylor Township when winds caused a tree to fall and hit the cart. Xander and Ziva were pronounced deceased at the scene.

Their family describes the children as straight-A students who had a love for sports and the outdoors. Both attended Robey Elementary School in Wayne Township; Xander was in 3rd grade Horizons, and Ziva was in 2nd grade.

Xander was a 4th Level 1st Degree Black Belt in Taekwondo and practiced basketball “every single day despite the weather”, according to their obituary. Ziva was a competitive gymnast who exceled in state competition and dreamed of becoming an Olympic gymnast.

The children will have a memorial service and visitation on Friday at Matthews Mortuary in Brownsburg.

In lieu of flowers, loved ones have established a memorial foundation on behalf of Xander and Ziva at the Professional Police Officers Credit Union located at 1502 Washington Street.

The money raised will support activities and organizations the children loved including Westside Gymnastics, The Way Martial Arts, and Robey Elementary.

You can also support the children’s parents, Brian and Crystal Clark, by donating to their Mealtrain.

The Clark and Driver families ask you to keep them in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.