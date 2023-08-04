GARY, Ind. — Family of a Gary, Indiana man is asking for the public’s help after he was last seen a week ago.

Bremen Campbell Jr. was last seen Sunday July 30. His family said he left home without his keys and phone. He is 44-years-old, 5 feet 4 inches, 165 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

His father, Bremen Campbell Sr. said he has never done anything like this before.

“We want him know if he is out there, we just want him to know that we love him and we just want him to come back home,” he said.

Campbell Jr is a father of four and a graduate of Thornridge High School who went on to the Army and developed a career in IT and real estate.

Family, friends and neighbors have performed a search of the area including looking into abandoned homes nearby. His phone has been searched too looking for anything out of the ordinary.

The Campbells have filed a missing person’s report and a detective has been assigned.

Anyone with information is asked to call 219-881-1209