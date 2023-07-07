INDIANAPOLIS — Family and friends remembered the life of 16-year-old Serenity Wilson on Friday night with a balloon release.

Wilson was shot and killed on July 3 during a block party in the 3200 block of Forest Manor Ave.

Hundreds of people gathered Friday night in the parking lot of the Church of Glory near 32nd and Forest Manor Avenue to remember Wilson.

“Serenity to me, she was like the person I could always count on and I could always look up to her,” said Serenity’s 12-year-old sister Sa’Mya Boyd.

A year that would have been spent celebrating a sweet sixteen, is now a bittersweet memorial.

With balloons in hand, pink and yellow up against a bright blue sky, Wilson was remembered as a shining light in the community.

“Her smile was just you know, beaming that showed she had a lot of spunk about herself, a lot of leadership about herself,” said Church of Glory Pastor Donald Edwards Jr. “Talking with the family, she was an honor roll student, straight A’s.”

“If she saw all this for her, well she’s probably here with us now. She saw all of this. She’s probably just like ‘Wow! These people are here for me.’ She knows that all these people love her,” said Boyd.

IMPD says no arrests have been made in the case. If you know anything call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.