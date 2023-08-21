INDIANAPOLIS – While one has seen or heard from Jessica Masker for more than a decade, her family is doing everything it can to find answers.

Masker, then 24, was reported missing on April 15, 2013, after leaving her cousin’s home to walk to a nearby gas station at Washington and Emerson on the east side of Indianapolis.

She was supposed to get a ride from her boyfriend—who had previously served time for a battery case against her.

The mother of two never came back.

Masker’s family spent the weekend putting up flyers around the east side. It’s something they’ve done ever since Masker disappeared.

“We all try to help and have faith and pray that she is still out here somewhere and that we’re going to find her,” said Ashley Masker, Masker’s sister.

Photos provided by Christina Masker

“We don’t know if she’s alive, if she’s being beaten, if she’s being trafficked or if she’s gone,” said Christina Masker, another sister. “It’s worse not knowing and we just want her home.”

Police have said in the past that they believe Masker’s boyfriend may know more than he’s told them. Over the years, her family has been frustrated by the lack of progress in the investigation.

“If they would’ve started looking and stayed on it like they do with a lot of missing people today, then it probably wouldn’t be 10 years now,” Christina said.

They are determined to keep Masker’s memory alive and discover what happened to her.

“We want her to know that we’ll never give up. We’ve been doing this for 10 years and someone knows something. If she can see this, just know that we’re trying,” Christina said.

Masker’s family is continuing to raise money for a reward fund to encourage tips in the case.

Anyone with information should contact the IMPD Missing Persons Unit or Crime Stoppers.